Fatal shooting reported in Central City, 1 arrested

The fatal shooting was reported around 10 a.m. on Reverend John Rafael Way in Central City.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death in Central City Friday morning.

NOPD officials told WWL-TV that officers in the area heard gunshots around 10 a.m. and followed them to the 1200 block of Reverend John Rafael Way in Central City.

When they arrived, according to the NOPD, they found one man shot to death on the ground and saw another person running away.

That person was later apprehended on Magnolia Street, a few blocks away. The suspect has not been identified Monday morning.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.