1 killed, another injured in 7th Ward shooting

One of the victims died from their injuries at the hospital. The other victim is listed in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS — At least one person was fatally shot and another injured in the Seventh Ward Tuesday night, according to the NOPD. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of North Tonti Street and A.P.. Tureaud Avenue, according to initial information released by the police department. Two victims were shot at the location and taken by private vehicle to a hospital. 

One of the victims died from their injuries at the hospital. The other victim is listed in stable condition.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was released Tuesday night. 

