Fatal shooting reported in St. Roch, NOPD says

According to initial reports, a male victim was shot and died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the St. Roch neighborhood Monday night, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Music and North Rocheblave streets. While officials did not give a time for the shooting, it was reported to media outlets around 8:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, a male victim was shot and died at the scene.

No information was released Monday about a possible motive or suspect in the killing.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.