NEW ORLEANS — Police say a New Orleans man was arrested after leaving his son alone in a car overnight in a Walmart parking lot.

Jamar Davis,30, faces child desertion charges after his 2-year-old son was found alone in a Walmart parking lot Monday morning in Kenner, police said.

While trying to find out the boy's identity, Kenner police officers saw Davis looking for something or someone in the area where the boy was found, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson said in a report.

Davis, who was working at Walmart at the time, told officers he was looking for his 2-year-old son.

The father told police that the boy's mother had placed the 2-year-old in his car around 6:30 a.m., an hour before his work shift ended. He also told police he checked on his son around the same time and gave him a cellphone to keep him entertained, before going back to work.

Police checked surveillance video, and they said no vehicles drove up to Davis' vehicle since he parked it at 11 p.m. Sunday, meaning the child may have been in the vehicle all night.

Police have tried to get in touch with the child's mother but haven't gotten in touch with her.

Davis was also booked on other outstanding NOPD warrants for domestic abuse and kidnapping.

