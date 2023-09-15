Father of LSU student Madison Brooks files lawsuit against Tigerland bar

John Brooks, father of 19-year-old Madison Brooks, filed a lawsuit against Reggie's bar and rape suspects on Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The father of 19-year-old Madison Brooks, who was fatally struck by a car after a night of partying in Tigerland, is suing Reggie’s bar, where she was seen drinking before the crash. John Brooks filed a lawsuit on Friday, naming Reggie’s bar owner Darin Adams, its bartenders and the four suspects involved in her rape case.

Brooks filed a wrongful death lawsuit in East Baton Rouge Parish. Among those mentioned in the suit are rideshare company Lyft and the rideshare driver, who caused the fatal crash on Burbank Drive later that night, according to our partners at WBRZ.

Surveillance video from that night showed Brooks catching a ride with the four men, named Desmond Carter, Everett Lee, Casen Carver and Kaivon Washington, who are charged in her rape, hours before her death. Their case has yet to go to trial.

Reggie’s was forced to permanently shut down following Brooks’ death.