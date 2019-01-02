NEW ORLEANS — Jordy Robertson, the father of Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, was arrested Thursday night on drug and other charges, months after DEA agents raided the office of the nonprofit that bears his son’s name.

Robertson, 35, was arrested on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, wire fraud and witness threatening, said Special Agent Debbie Webber, a DEA spokeswoman.

Robertson had his first appearance in federal court in New Orleans on Friday morning and was due back on court Monday for a detention hearing.

“JJ” Robertson has not been accused of any crime and is not a suspect in any investigation, the DEA has said.

VIDEO: Raid on foundation in October, 2018

