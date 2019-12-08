NEW ORLEANS — The father of a Saints superfan has been charged in a Bill of Information with wire fraud and conspiracy as prosecutors say he used the organization he founded to spend large amounts of money at local casinos.

Jordy Robertson is accused of using the ‘It Takes Lives to Save Lives’ organization that was created to help his son, Jarius ‘JJ’ Robertson’s battle with a rare liver disease, to gamble, among other things. He also faces a drug count.

JJ Robertson, who has appeared on national TV shows and has been featured prominently with the Saints, is not accused of any wrongdoing. JJ Robertson has required several organ transplants and has had several lengthy hospital stays.

The Bill of Information states that the elder Robertson set up a GoFundMe page with the page stating that “Any donation you could provide will all go toward (Juvenile’s name)’s medical bills and make his current fight go as strong as possible.”

RELATED: 'It Takes Lives to Save Lives' founder Jordy Robertson held without bail in drug trafficking case

RELATED: Court filings: Father of Saints superfan raided charities aimed at son's health battle to gamble

The bill states that more than $46,000 was raised, but that Robertson’s son’s bills were paid by Medicaid or adjusted by the hospital and that Robertson did not pay any of the bills.

Late in 2016, the "It Takes Lives to Save Lives" non-profit was established. The Bill of Information states that money from that organization was transferred to accounts handled by the elder Robertson.

Jordy Robertson is accused of using the funds to purchase household goods, groceries and personal items and to withdraw large quantities of cash at New Orleans area casinos.