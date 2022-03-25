Father of slain Karr student accused of killing suspect in son's murder

“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure in this case,” John Fuller said.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man is in custody in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Gentilly that left one man dead and a woman wounded on Wednesday.

Bokio B. Johnson, 46, is accused of killing 21-year-old Hollis Carter and wounding Carter's mother around 8:52 a.m. while their car was waiting at a stop light on Chef Menteur Highway at People's Avenue.

Officers responding to the shooting found the woman, who had been shot several times, lying in the street near Carter, who had been shot in the head.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mike Smith, an assistant pastor at Bethel Community Baptist Church, said employees at a church-operated car wash told him that someone “unloaded” a gun into the car, firing at least eight shots.

While police have not publicly identified any of the victims, a defense attorney who represented Carter confirmed his client's death to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

John Fuller told the newspaper that Carter, who faces two counts of second degree murder in a March 2021 shooting of an Edna Karr High School student, was on his way to a pretrial hearing in that case with his mother when they were gunned down.

“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure in this case,” Fuller said.

Police have said that Carter confessed to killing 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and his 25-year-old stepsister Breyiana Brown as well as wounding a third person during a gun sale in the city's west bank last March. Fuller said he had planned to argue in court that Carter made that statement because he was afraid of the actual killer.

Carter, free on $375,000 bond, had been due in court for a status hearing on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. Fuller said he is committed to prove that Carter was innocent.

"He doesn’t deserve to have his obituary tainted by what were basically false charges,” Fuller said.

The NOPD said that Bokio Johnson was identified as a suspect in the drive-by shooting, and he was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home.

According to Caleb Johnson's obituary, Bokio Johnson is his father, the newspaper reports.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homcide detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.