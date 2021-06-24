FBI agent arrested after several sexual misconducts complaints

According to Louisiana State Police, investigations show Harris' criminal acts involved adults and juveniles and dates back as far as 2016.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans FBI agent was arrested for several crimes involving sexual misconduct.

51-year-old David Harris, was arrested Thursday by the LSP Bureau of Investigations SVU and the US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, after several victims across three Louisiana parishes made complaints against Harris of alleged sexual wrongdoing.

According to Louisiana State Police, investigations show Harris' criminal acts involved adults and juveniles and dates back as far as 2016.

LSP said arrest warrants were obtained for Harris in:

Ascension Parish- for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.

East Baton Rouge Parish- for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape.

Orleans Parish- for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation.

Harris was arrested and booked in Ascension Parish on Thursday.

LSP and USDOJ/OIG worked with FBI representatives throughout the investigations.