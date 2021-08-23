FBI agent arrested for domestic abuse on the Northshore, STPSO reports

According to police, Amberly Boyle, 43, had an altercation with her wife.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An FBI agent was arrested in her Northshore home Sunday night, accused of domestic violence.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in Clipper Estates around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22, to investigate the report of domestic violence.

Police say Amberly Boyle, 43, had an altercation with her wife. Boyle is an agent with the FBI New Orleans office.

Deputies arrested Boyle for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

"Authorities with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on this ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be provided at this time," a statement from STPSO said.