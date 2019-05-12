NEW ORLEANS — The FBI and NOPD are asking for help identifying a man who robbed the Capital One Bank on Carondelet Street in the Central Business District Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the bank at 313 Carondelet.

The FBI said a man went into the bank, approached the teller counter and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2” and approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, short hair, and a beard. He was wearing a grey Nike running jacket with a black stripe across the chest, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and mirrored sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.