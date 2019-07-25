NEW ORLEANS — A grand jury indicted two men accused of starting a shootout with New Orleans police during a botched attempt to rob an Uptown CVS pharmacy last month.

Ed. Note: All alterations and editing done to the video above were done by the New Orleans Police Department.

Federal charges have been filed against 26-year-old Richard Sansbury and 18-year-old Alan Parson. Both face one count of conspiracy to rob a federally-licensed pharmacy, attempted robbery of a federally-licensed pharmacy and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

WWL-TV

Video released by the New Orleans Police Department shows Sansbury and Parson spilling several bottles of pills out of a trash bag near the front door of the pharmacy before they exchange gunfire with police, who were just outside the sliding doors with their weapons drawn.

Sansbury and Parsons allegedly barged into the 24-hour store on Prytania Street around 6 a.m. on June 18 and raided a safe containing prescription drugs.

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser, who represents the eastern part of Louisiana, said the pair locked up two employees while committing their crime, but another witness in the store called 9-1-1, alerting authorities.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the video shows that Sansbury and Parson fired the first shot, starting the shootout between them and NOPD. He also noted that the officers were not obligated to wait until they were fired upon, saying that they could open fire if they perceived the two armed suspects as a threat to them or the public.