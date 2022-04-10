Felipe's Taqueria vandalized, robbed overnight

A video provided to WWL-TV shows one man and another person coming into the shuttered store and one man yanking a register from the wall.

NEW ORLEANS — Felipe’s Uptown Taqueria was robbed and vandalized overnight, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The local chain’s Uptown location is at 6215 South Miro Street.

The post showed images of shattered glass on the front of the store, places where items had been ripped out of the wall and other items strewn along the floor.

The images also included a photo of two people who may be the perpetrators. A video provided to WWL-TV shows one man and another person coming into the shuttered store and one man yanking a register from the wall while the other person is moving about other parts of the store.

Ironically, workers and managers at the store discovered the mess as they went in to open the store Tuesday morning for National Taco Day, a day expected to be a busy one for the local chain.

"Violated. Our enthusiastic team arrived just after 7am this morning to open up for an exciting National Taco Day to find the Uptown restaurant completely vandalized. Doors shattered, TVs, computer equipment and alcohol stolen, cash drawers thrown out around the kitchen. Our energy has been focused on rebuilding our team in southwest Florida and now we have to clean up this mess. Be better New Orleans,” said the post.

You can show your support to Felipe's on National Taco Day by visiting their Mid-City location at 411-1 N. Carrollton Ave. and French Quarter locations at 301 N. Peters Street.