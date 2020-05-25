Female victim found shot to death in Metairie, JPSO says

It's the second homicide in Metairie in less than a week.

METAIRIE, La. — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Metairie on Memorial Day that left a female victim dead.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies found the victim around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was announced dead on the scene.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials did not specify if the victim was an adult or juvenile. They are withholding her identity until her family can be properly notified.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crime and JPSO officials said they believe he is responsible for the shooting. No official arrest or charges were immediately announced, however.

The suspect's age and identity were also not immediately available.

Homicide detectives are investigating the attack and ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the JPSO homicide division at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The killing comes six days another person was shot to death in Metairie.

In that instance, a man connected to a string of disturbances was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the 600 block of N. Elm Street Tuesday night.

He was arrested.

