"The drug killing everyone is fentanyl" | More than a 1,000 deadly overdoses across Orleans Parish in 2 years

According to Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, it only takes a few grains of fentanyl, as big as salt grains to kill someone.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people dying from overdoses across the state is staggering. According to the Orleans Parish coroner there were close to 1000 overdoses across the parish over a two-year-period, the vast majority dying from fentanyl.

Because of this deadly drug, three coroners over three parishes have had to tell hundreds of families their loved one died from a fentanyl overdose.

Daniel Bolner III was your typical 28-year-old man, raising his four-year-old daughter, Gracen and working as a plumber with his father Danny.

His father, Danny Bolner, Jr. raised his son Daniel, but underneath that smile, was a dark horse.

Sitting down with Eyewitness News reporter, Eleanor Tabone,

Danny said, "It was his drug dealer that killed him."



Addiction had its evil hands wrapped around Daniel, Danny said, "It was his birthday. March 9, 2016. He was 28 years old. I found him dead. He overdosed from fentanyl.”

Danny describing the moment he realized he lost his son, saying, “It shattered, you know, I mean, it's like losing an arm and a leg. When you lose, when you lose a child, and everything changed, everything changed.”

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna says the overdoses he’s seeing, all have a common denominator, saying, “The drug killing everybody is fentanyl.”

He's seen over 1000 deaths in two years, Dr. McKenna said, “It appears to be in in 95% of the drug overdoses.”

Fentanyl depresses your respiratory system, so you can’t breathe, Dr. McKenna says in Orleans Parish this potent killer isn’t picky. “It's a catastrophe, that doesn't know race. It doesn't know gender, it doesn't know age. And unfortunately, for the Black community, the rate of drug overdose deaths is increasing more in the black community than in any other community.”

In 2021, 276 people overdosed on fentanyl in Jefferson Parish, 212 last year. 83 fentanyl overdoses so far this year.

Those numbers are real people. Real people who ended up in a body bag in the Jefferson Parish morgue. Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. Dana Troxclair performs those autopsies.

Dr. Troxclair said, “In people that have died of an overdose, the findings we see are extensive pulmonary edema, fluid within the lungs, visceral congestion, or just congestion of all the organs and a full bladder of urine.”

She sees the impact of the fentanyl epidemic firsthand, saying, “The drugs that are mixed with fentanyl, it depends on what drug is mixed with it and how much.”

She went on to say, “To see all these young people dying of overdoses, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Jefferson Parish Coroner, Dr Gerry Cvitanovich says many people who overdose across the Parish are aged between 26 and 44 years old, he told Eyewitness News, “We'll see people in some cases who take what they think is a pill and die. People who think they're taking cocaine and die or people who think they're taking something like Adderall or smoking crack cocaine and they die.”

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston says in 2021, of the 151 overdoses across the parish, 115 involved fentanyl. Last year, there were 95 fentanyl overdoses.

Dr. Preston explained a case that came into his office, saying, “Somebody had a very painful operation. They ran out of their pain medication and weren't able to get in to see their doctor to get refilled… he sent his friend to get him some Percocet. And so he came back he took a Percocet for absolutely legitimate medical reason. But unfortunately, that pill that looked like Percocet was 100%, fentanyl. And so he died from it.”

Dr. Preston says, there’s something even scarier on the horizon, a drug called Nitazines.

“These are called novel psychoactive compounds. There's no legitimate medical use. For these nitazines. They are even more potent than the fentanyl analogues that we've encountered,” he said.

The loss of his son, is pushing Danny Bolner Jr. to make changes in the city he loves.

Hosting his new program, “Stop Fentanyl.” Danny says, “It's to bring education and people Narcan, and teaching them how to use it, and distributed when they need to.”

Dr. McKenna says for parents there are signs to look for, signs that could prevent future tragedies, “If your children are acting unusual… If your children are coming home with money in their pocket and don't have a job, it ought to alert you that something is amiss.”

His message, to the point, "I'm here to bring the message. And it's a message of death. And if you want to don't want to see your loved ones in my office, laying on a cold slab, then you need to be aware of the signs of drug abuse the earliest signs so we can intervene and get them help,” said Dr. McKenna.

Collectively, all three coroners say the solution is education, prevention and awareness. Dr. Cvitanovich says the penalty for those caught selling and distributing drugs needs to be tougher.

“We need to make sure that people who are distributing these drugs know the penalties and the penalties are enough to scare them away from doing it anymore. And sadly, I don't think we're there right now.”

Danny is now raising his granddaughter, this young girl carrying her fathers spirit inside of her.

Last year the DEA seized more than 58.3 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. The DEA says last years seizures equal more than 387.9 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is trafficked into the U.S. through Mexico and China.