Fiery crash closes Tchoupitoulas exit after Gretna PD chase car over CCC

NEW ORLEANS — A police chase from Gretna to New Orleans ended in a fiery crash Wednesday morning, police said.

Gretna Police first received reports of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Gulf Drive around 5:30 a.m. Residents reportedly told police that people were going through yards in the area.

Police officials said three people jumped into a car when officers arrived and sped off. The officers pursued the suspects, and police said the fleeing car began sparking when it hit Terry Parkway.

The vehicle then crossed the CCC into New Orleans.

As the vehicle approached the Tchoupitoulas Street off-ramp, the three occupants reportedly jumped out of the car and allowed it to roll down the ramp. Their car then caught fire.

No other vehicles were hit, and all three suspects were arrested.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The exit ramp from Highway 90 east to Tchoupitoulas Street is closed because of the vehicle fire.

The crash is causing westbound delays across the CCC, right as morning commute traffic is beginning to pick up.

