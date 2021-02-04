x
Crime

Fifth district shooting leaves man injured and in stable condition Friday

Police said the shooting happened earlier in the day near the Franklin Avenue exit from I-610.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the  Fifth District that left a man hospitalized.

According to NOPD the crime is being labeled as an aggravated battery by shooting, after a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, arrived at a St. Bernard Parish hospital just after 3:20 Friday afternoon.

The man was transported from St. Bernard Parish to a local hospital in Orleans and was labeled in stable condition.

There are no further details available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

