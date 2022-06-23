Fifth homicide in three days, as NOPD investigates Algiers shooting

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Newton Street.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a violent few days in New Orleans.

Police are now investigating the fifth homicide in the last three days, as a man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Newton Street late Thursday morning.

Shortly before noon, police arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

No information on a suspect is currently available.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.