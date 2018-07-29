There have now been five times in the past six years that 10 or more people were shot in a single gun incident.

The list was compiled by The New Orleans Advocate and points to just how frequently guns have been fired into crowds gathered at parties, celebrations and other gatherings.

There have been 26 cases since 2013 where at least four people were shot.

Here are the five incidents where 10 or more people were shot at one time.

- Mother's Day 2013: 19 people injured, one dead, in a shooting at a Second Line parade at North Villere and Frenchmen.

- Bourbon Street 2014: 10 people shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon St. Brittany Thomas killed. An argument led to gunfire and several innocent people were struck

- Bunny Friend 2015: 17 people shot when rival gang members open fire into a crowd at Bunny Friend park. No one was killed, though several had life-altering injuries.

- Bourbon Street 2016: 10 shot, 1 dead, when an argument over a woman erupted into gunfire on a crowded Bourbon Street.

- S. Claiborne Avenue 2018: 10 people were shot, 3 were killed as two gunmen chased a man who ran into a crowd. Shots struck several bystanders and then the suspects stood over the apparent target and fired into him at close range.

