LIVINGSTON, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say they are investigating a fire that destroyed the home of a man who's in jail and accused of murder.

The Advocate reports a fire burnt down the home of 68-year-old Errol Hicks early Monday morning.

Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says crews haven't been able to gain full access to the home because the destruction is severe.

Court documents say Hicks fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 48-year-old Carol Hutchinson, on Sept. 28. Documents say Hicks shot Hutchinson in the chest at his home.

Prosecutors say Hutchinson lived and ran away but Hicks followed, shooting her in the back, then the head while she was hiding in a neighbor's garage.

Hutchinson owned a daycare in Livingston.

The fire is under investigation. It's unclear whether Hicks has an attorney.

