Fired NOPD officer admits to sexually molesting teen

55-year-old Rodney Vicknair admitted his guilt in federal court on November 16.

NEW ORLEANS — Former NOPD officer Rodney Vicknair plead guilty to violating the civil rights of a teenage rape victim in federal court on November 16, according to a report from our partners at NOLA.com. Vicknair is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.

Vicknair admitted in federal court that he deprived the girl of her right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law as a police officer. According to prosecutors, he touched the victim's genitals without her consent.

“The safeguarding of all of our citizens’ civil rights is an essential part of our Constitution, especially for crime victims. Any violation of these rights, especially when committed by a law enforcement officer sworn to protect the rights of our citizens, is particularly disturbing," said U.S. Attorney Duane Evans in regard to the guilty plea.

According to a police report, Vicknair was responding to a report that a 14-year-old girl had been raped. After driving she and her mother to Children's Hospital for a rape examination, he stayed in contact with her after the incident. Their contact culminated in him touching her genitals under her clothing without her consent in September 2020.

He was fired and and arrested after the incident was reported. He was booked with molestation, but was released from custody in February 2021 and wasn't charged in Louisiana state court.

The girl's mother has also filed a civil suit against Vicknair, which is scheduled to begin in April.