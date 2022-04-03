Five carjackings over two nights in New Orleans

No suspects in any of the incidents have been detained.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says it is investigating five separate carjacking incidents that have taken place across the city over the last two days.

On Friday night, around 8:30, police say four black males in their late teens or early twenties carjacked a man in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard. Police say the victim was blocked in by a 4-door sedan. Two suspects exited the passenger side of the vehicle and approached the victim and ordered he get out of the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's 2010 white Dodge Ram with grey stripes on the hood and side, with the license plate number Y037691 toward Lake Forest Boulevard.

Early Saturday morning around 6:30, an incident occurred on the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, in which a woman was parking her vehicle and two armed males approached her. After forcing her out of the vehicle, the two suspects fled in her blue 2011 GMC Terrain, license plate number 726EQK.

Another Saturday morning carjacking occurred around 7:15 in the 10000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard, when a woman was approached by an unknown vehicle. An armed male pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded that she exit her vehicle, a white Nissan Kicks. The victim exited the vehicle and the subjects fled the location. The vehicle was later recovered by NOPD.

A Saturday afternoon carjacking occurred around 12:30 in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue, when a woman was sitting in her vehicle when a male suspect approached, pointed a gun at her, and forced her out of the vehicle. The subject fled the area in of the victim's gray Nissan Versa, license plate number 904EMV.

The most recent incident occurred in the 800 block of North Lopez Street, when a man in a parked vehicle was approached by unarmed two suspects, who entered the vehicle on the passenger side. The suspects pushed the victim out of the driver's seat and took his 2019 grey GMC Yukon, Alabama license plate number 45AN472. The suspects in this case have been described as two black males, standing approximately six feet tall, both with a slim build.

The NOPD is investigating each of these incidents separately. At the moment, none of the suspects in any of these incidents has been arrested.