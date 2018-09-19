NEW ORLEANS – Police say five people are hurt in separate shootings in Algiers overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the four people were hurt when gunfire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Police say the four victims were part of a group outside a home when a gray vehicle drove by and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A man who was shot in the head was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He was in stable condition Wednesday morning. A woman was shot in the shoulder and is listed in stable condition. Another woman had a graze wound to her left arm and was in good condition.

Police say a 9-year-old also received a minor abrasion. Paramedics treated the child on the scene and released him. It is unclear if his wound was caused by gunfire.

Police say a man was shot in the back in a separate shooting in the 1300 block of Nunez Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police have not released any additional information about the second shooting at this time.

The @NOPDNews is investigating a shooting in 1300 block Nunez Street in Algiers. First on scene @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/uWZmGmGKgp — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) September 19, 2018

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact NOPD detective Barry Blanchard at 504-658-6040. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

