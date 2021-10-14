Five juveniles escape Baton Rouge detention center, 1 captured

At the time of the escape, two of the inmates were wearing brown uniforms, two wearing orange and another was wearing black.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for five juveniles that escaped from a detention center Thursday night, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states the escape happened at the center located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, just after 9 p.m.

By 10:40, one escapee had been captured at 2860 Jay Street in Baton Rouge and taken back into custody.

Four of the juveniles escaped in a tan Toyota Tundra with the license plate reading 'X314899'. The fifth juvenile escaped on foot, according to The Advocate | Time Picayune.

"They attacked two guards and stole their vehicle; They should be considered dangerous," police said in a news conference according to our partners at WBRZ News.

At the time of the escape, two of the inmates were wearing brown uniforms, two wearing orange and another was wearing black.

Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the juveniles attacked two guards with an unknown weapon in order to make their escape.

The identities of the escapees have not been released

The injuries sustained by the guards are not life-threatening, according to the article.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.