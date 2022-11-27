Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

Two people have been detained for questioning, according to NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people.

NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

Police say two people were taken in for questioning, and that weapons were confiscated from both.

BOURBON STREET SHOOTING: This morning repairs are being made to Olde NOLA Cookery’s window where a gunshot fractured the glass. The NOPD says there are 5 victims, none with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 1:45AM. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/WSL49AvcPI — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) November 27, 2022

The shooting is still under investigation.