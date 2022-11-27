x
Crime

Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

Two people have been detained for questioning, according to NOPD.
Credit: Lily Cummings WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people.

NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

Police say two people were taken in for questioning, and that weapons were confiscated from both.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news. 

