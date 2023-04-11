Five Louisiana troopers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene's death

Ronald Greene died in May 2019 after body camera footage showed law enforcement beating him after a high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish.

MONROE, La. — Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to charges related to Ronald Greene's death in a north Louisiana courtroom on Tuesday.

According to WBRZ, the officers faced the following charges in December 2022:

Kory York

negligent homicide

10 counts of malfeasance

Chris Harpin

3 counts of malfeasance

John Clary

1 count of malfeasance

1 count of obstruction of justice

Dakota Demoss

1 count of obstruction of justice

John Peters

1 count of obstruction of justice

Greene's family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit a year later and Greene's mother, Mona Hardin was shown footage of her son's violent death.

Hardin had originally been told, the morning after her son died, that Greene was killed in a car crash. Despite the fact that State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves apparently notified Governor John Bel Edwards earlier about a man dying in a, "violent and lengthy struggle," with officers.

A week later, Commander John Peters told Sgt. Albert Paxton to hide any body camera footage that could incriminate officers.

Despite this apparent directive, earlier claims that Greene died in a car crash were repeated in an email to from Commander Peters to the Louisiana State Police's legal head.

The next court date for the five officers implicated in Greene's death is set for May 12.