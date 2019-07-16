GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. — The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary where the suspect allegedly broke into a man's house and cut off his penis because he caught him having sex with his wife.

Deputies said the incident occurred July 14 on NW 5th Street in Bell, Florida around 11 a.m.

The victim told detectives that his neighbor, Alex Bonilla, 49, broke into his home, forced him into his bedroom at gunpoint, tied him up, and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors. This all happened with two children in the home, the sheriff's office said.

The victim told deputies Bonilla then fled across the street to his house, still holding his severed penis.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office discovered that Bonilla caught the victim having sex with Bonilla's wife back in May.

Bonilla was arrested around 2:50 p.m. and transported to the Gilchrist County Jail. His bond is set at $1.25 million.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.