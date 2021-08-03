Florida woman in NOPD custody after Bourbon Street shooting of two teen boys

Both victims survived the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a Florida woman for allegedly shooting two teenage boys on Bourbon Street last weekend.

According to police, 27-year-old Jasmine Evans shot a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy just before 10 p.m. on March 6 near the corner of Bourbon Street and St. Louis Street.

Both victims survived the shooting.

NOPD detectives found Evans near the scene, still armed with the handgun used in the shooting, according to police. She was identified as the shooter and arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.