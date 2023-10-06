Football game stopped after shots fired near Thibodaux High Stadium

Thibodaux police responded to a report of a shooting during the Thibodaux's High School game

THIBODAUX, La. — A football game at Thibodaux High Stadium was canceled on Friday night due to gunshots were heard near the area.

Local police responded to a report of a shooting during the Thibodaux's High School game against Hahnville.

According to Thibodaux football reporter Bobby Autin's social media, the game was stopped before being postponed with Hahnville leading THS, 20-12, with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter. At approximately 8:50 p.m., those in attendance were cleared to leave the stadium.

There has been no word regarding anyone injured during the incident, at this time no arrests have been made.

Authorities recommend residents stay away from the area.

"We are currently working with law enforcement officials to investigate a shooting that occurred near the Thibodaux High School football stadium while the game was being played," said Superintendent of Schools Jarod W. Martin on the Lafourche Parish School Board's official Facebook page. "I want to assure the public that we are committed to holding anyone responsible for this incident accountable for their actions."

The investigation is ongoing.