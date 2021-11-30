Former child actor who was in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' killed in 7th Ward shooting

Alexander, who was about 11 years old when the movie was released, plays the role of a friend of the 6-year-old protagonist Hushpuppy, played by Quvenzhané Wallis.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman fatally shot Saturday night in Treme was a child actress who played a prominent role in the acclaimed movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” A second victim, a man whose age was not released, was wounded in the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’ Office identified the murder victim as 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, who played the role of Joy Strong in the low-budget hit movie that depicts an impoverished South Louisiana bayou community fighting for survival. The movie was shot in the Terrebonne Parish fishing town of Montegut.

Alexander, who was about 11 years old when the movie was released, plays the role of a friend of the 6-year-old protagonist Hushpuppy, played by Quvenzhané Wallis. The film was nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, best director and a best actress nod for Wallis, who became the youngest person ever nominated in that category.

New Orleans police said Tuesday that detectives recovered a pickup truck believed to be the getaway vehicle in the double-shooting. The NOPD are still looking for a man with his face covered by a ski mask standing next to the maroon truck in a grainy images from a security camera..

The shooting took place at North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

First District officers responded to a call of “shots fired” and found the female victim. She was pronounced dead after EMS personnel arrived.

Shortly afterward, an adult male victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the body. Police had no updates on his condition Tuesday.