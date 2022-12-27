Former Destrehan teacher accused of molesting student

Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

DESTREHAN, La. — Authorities say a former Destrehan High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student at the school.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says Aucoin-Melohn had “inappropriate sexual contact” with a student at the school between 2017 and 2022 when the student was 16 and 17 years old. It added that the allegations were first reported to the sheriff’s office via an anonymous tip on Dec. 1, 2022 that said Aucoin-Melohn was “molesting male students.”

The sheriff’s office said Aucoin-Melohn’s employment at the school ended earlier this month.

Investigators say they found sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for Aucoin-Melohn’s arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Holly Laurent with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigations Division at 985-783-6807, 985-331-1562, or hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org