Former worker kills two at FMT Shipyard in Harvey, authorities say

The suspect is still at large in this double shooting, authorities report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARVEY, La. — WWL-TV's Mike McDaniel reports that a former worker at FMT Shipyard in Harvey killed two current workers in a double shooting on Monday, according to authorities.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect at this current time.

Not much information is known at this current time. Stay tuned to WWL-TV for more information as it becomes available.

BREAKING: Authorities say a former employee killed two current employees at FMT Shipyard in Harvey Monday. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/O1a0G3Yf5y — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) July 17, 2023