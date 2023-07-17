x
Crime

Former worker kills two at FMT Shipyard in Harvey, authorities say

The suspect is still at large in this double shooting, authorities report.

HARVEY, La. — WWL-TV's Mike McDaniel reports that a former worker at FMT Shipyard in Harvey killed two current workers in a double shooting on Monday, according to authorities.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect at this current time.

Not much information is known at this current time. Stay tuned to WWL-TV for more information as it becomes available.

