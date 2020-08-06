Former Kenner mayor arrested for ramming woman's car over stolen property, police say

Former Mayor Capitano then followed her as she turned down various streets to evade him, police said.

KENNER, La. — Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano was arrested Sunday for allegedly ramming a woman's vehicle after she fled a confrontation with him and his nephew, Kenner police said.

Police said in a statement Monday that Capitano was called to an apartment in the 300 block of Clemson Street by his nephew. The nephew's ex-girlfriend was reportedly trying to take "disputed community property" from the location.

Capitano allegedly parked his car behind hers to stop her from leaving with the disputed property and a confrontation ensued. The victim was able to maneuver her car around Capitano's and leave the parking lot.

He then followed her as she turned down various streets to evade him, police said. The victim reportedly pulled into a convenience store parking lot, but fled again when Capitano pulled into the parking lot to block her in again.

According to police, Capitano then rammed the victim's vehicle with his own to force her to stop.

When officers arrived, according to the Kenner police statement, Capirano told them about the theft but did not mention the crash and claimed the victim slammed on her brakes and caused the crash when confronted about the damage.

He was charged with one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

His next court date was not immediately available and no further information was not immediately available.

Capitano was mayor from 2004 to 2006, and made an unsuccessful bid to win back his seat in 2010.

