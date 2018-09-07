MARRERO - A 58-year-old former pastor of a Marrero Baptist church pleaded guilty to several sexual crimes against young girls that occurred between 18-and-26 years ago, Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office announced Monday.

Sherman R. Smith, 58, will be formally sentenced to 20 years in prison following victim impact statements in court on July 17. The agreement was approved by Smith's victims and Criminal District Judge Karen Herman, according to Cannizzaro's office.

Smith was formerly the pastor of the Marrero Second Highway Baptist Church. He faced a sentence of up to life in prison if he had been convicted of first-degree rape.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rap, one count of aggravated incest, two counts of sexual battery and five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles younger than 13.

Smith committed the crimes between 1992-2000, an era in which some maximum sentences were much lower than under current Louisiana law. For example, Smith's 20-year sentence was the maximum available for aggravated incest. That offense, since redefined as aggravated crime against nature, would carry a sentence of 25-to-99 years if committed today.

