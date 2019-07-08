NEW ORLEANS — One of the two rookie NOPD officers who were accused of harassing and severely beating a National Guard veteran because of his race pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge Wednesday and was ordered to pay the victim $5,000 in restitution as part of a plea deal.

Former NOPD officer Spencer Sutton was originally charged with simple battery, but that charge was dismissed after he pleaded no contest (which is treated the same as a guilty plea) to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

John Galman, the other former officer involved in the incident, was sentenced in April on charges of misdemeanor simple battery. He was sentenced to a year of probation and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to Gomez.

No hate crime charges were ever filed against the two former NOPD officers. Both were fired from the NOPD the day after the incident.

Gomez is also suing Sutton and Galman, as well as the NOPD, claiming the pair violated his constitutional rights and caused continual physical and mental injuries. He also named the NOPD in his lawsuit, alleging that the department did not properly train the officers to avoid violating constitutional rights and failed to supervise them.

According to Gomez's lawsuit and police reports from the NOPD, Sutton and Galman were drinking at Mid-City Yacht Club while off duty on July 24, 2018, when the pair approached Gomez, who was wearing military fatigues and a Honduran green beret hat.

The officers began accosting Gomez, and began "bullying him" about his military service, ethnicity and heritage, according to the lawsuit.

The officers then took his hat and left the bar, prompting Gomez to chase them in an attempt to get his hat back. Galman and Sutton reportedly beat him outside the bar, refusing to let him leave when he tried to escape in his car. Once Gomez was ordered out of the car, his lawsuit alleges, he was beaten unconscious.

He also alleged Sutton and Galman were treated more favorably as NOPD officers, and were allowed to go home change out of clothes that "contained evidence of the severity of their crime" while Gomez was interrogated in his hospital room.

Gomez has demanded a jury trial for the eight-count lawsuit. He is also asking the NOPD to release public records related to the incident, alleging the city's delay in processing the request is unreasonable and illegal under Louisiana's public record laws.

'We put out a public records request some time in late May and we still haven't received the documents that we requested," Attorney Diana Fitzgerald said.