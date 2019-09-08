NEW ORLEANS — The disgraced former commander of the NOPD’s pedophile division, twice convicted as a sexual predator, appears to be headed back to federal prison.

Stanley Burkhardt, 68, arrested by State Police last month for failing to register as a sex offender, has now been served a federal warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

The warrant was issued out of North Carolina, where Burkhardt was last held in custody at Butner Federal Prison Camp.

Burkhardt had been commander of the NOPD’s child sexual abuse division until his 1992 arrest for aggravated crime against nature. After serving time in state prison, Burkhardt was convicted on federal child pornography charges in 1999.

Records show Burkhardt was released in October 2016 under strict federal supervision. Restrictions included lifetime registration as a sex offender, counseling, GPS tracking, and requirements to report all of his activities and email addresses.

After successfully petitioning to have GPS monitoring and activity logs lifted, Burkhardt was working in New Orleans and recently applied for a job at Harrah’s Casino. But a driver’s license Burkhardt produced in his Harrah’s application allegedly was doctored to remove a required sex offender notification.

Burkhardt is expected to be transferred to federal custody from St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he has been held since Aug. 1.