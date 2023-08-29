Former Ochsner doctor rearrested in hidden camera investigation

31-year-old Andrew Matthews was booked with 34 counts of video voyeurism.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office rearrested a former Ochsner doctor who is accused of using a hidden camera to record staffers in a restroom on Friday, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.



Captain Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, told NOLA.com that 31-year-old Andrew Matthews was booked with 34 counts of video voyeurism.

Matthews faces more charges because investigators found more images on his electronic devices that were seized during his earlier arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Friday and released on a $34,000 bond.

Matthews was originally arrested on August 2 and charged with ten counts of video voyeurism when a recording device was found inside a restroom at a hospital located at 1500 Jefferson Highway.

Deputies were called to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. after an employee found the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The security staff was able to identify Andrew Matthews as a suspect and turned him and the evidence over to JPSO.

Matthews was a resident trainee at the facility.

"The individual has been terminated," Ochsner Regional Medical Director George Loss Jr. said in a statement shortly after the first arrest.