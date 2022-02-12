x
Former sheriff's office employee arrested in human trafficking investigation: report

The report said Shorts worked for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for close to five years.
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — A man who worked for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday as part of a prostitution and human trafficking investigation, according to a report from WBRZ.

Tony Shorts was arrested by the Denham Springs Police Department on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the report said.

The report said Shorts worked for the  East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for close to five years.

He worked in the parish prison and later in the computer forensics department.

According to the release, Shorts was terminated from his position before he was arrested.

