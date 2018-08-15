A former St. Tammany Parish deputy pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing marijuana and two malfeasance in office Wednesday.

While employed as a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, 36-year-old Kenneth Szalajeski seized marijuana, alcohol, and other contraband while conducting traffic stops October 25, 2016 and May 26, 2018. Instead of handling the evidence seized properly, he distributed it to his girlfriend for personal use, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

When this was discovered Szalajeski was fired from the sheriff’s office.

Szalajeski was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine of them suspended on each of the distribution charges and five years with four of them suspended on each of the malfeasance charges. The sentences are to be served at the same time, according to the district attorney's office.

Along with the prison sentence, Szalajeski was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and to serve three years of probation when released. District Judge Raymond Childress ordered Szalajeski to turn himself in by Friday, August 17 to begin his sentence, the sheriff’s office says.

