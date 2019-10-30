LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard called his former SWAT commander, Dennis Perkins, a monster after the high-ranking official was arrested on charges of child pornography and rape.

Perkins and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, were arrested Oct. 23 on a long list of child-sex related charges, including 60 counts of producing child pornography and two charges of first-degree rape.

"It is a sad day when you do that because when you do that you're putting someone in jail that you uphold to a high standard, a very high standard," Ard said. "When you get betrayed by that person, it hurts. You have an office that hurts."

Details surrounding the allegations have not been made public due to the sensitive nature of the crimes being investigated, but according to reporting by WBRZ, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office may have missed some red flags.

About five years ago, according to the report, Perkins is alleged to have made strange advances on a young girl. But law enforcement officials at the time determined that the interaction was not criminal.

At a press conference, Ard said Perkins betrayed the department and the people he worked with.

"This guy betrayed us," Ard said. "He's not supposed to do these kinds of things. He's supposed to be trusted in our community."

Perkins was fired after his arrest. He appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Cynthia Perkins is a former Livingston Parish teacher. Her detention hearing on Monday ended the same way as her husband's: held without bond.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case.

