Four arrested after complaints of drug sales at Houma residence

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office reported four people were arrested after complaints of illegal drug activity at a Houma residence.

According to deputies, for weeks the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division got several anonymous complaints about the "sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics" from a home in the 400 block of Naquin St.

A warrant was obtained and TPSO narcotic agents searched the residence and vehicles on Jan. 4.

Officials said they found:

535 grams of Methamphetamine

492 grams of Marijuana

Hydrocodone pills

19 Phentermine pills

2 bottles of liquid codeine

3 long rifles

2 handguns along with ammunition for both

The Terrebonne Sheriffs Office arrested:

44-year-old Shawn Edward Norman and 37-year-old Latoya Nicole Thompson of Huma, on charges of :

Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS (Felony),

Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

Possession of Phentermine with the intent to distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone

Failure to appear in court

Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Daveyon Terell Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Ronald Joseph Short Jr. of Houma on charges of:

Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS

Possession of Codeine

Possession of Marijuana

Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone