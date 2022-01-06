Four arrested after complaints of drug sales at Houma residence

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office reported four people were arrested after complaints of illegal drug activity at a Houma residence.
According to deputies, for weeks the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division got several anonymous complaints about the "sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics" from a home in the 400 block of Naquin St.
A warrant was obtained and TPSO narcotic agents searched the residence and vehicles on Jan. 4.
Officials said they found:
- 535 grams of Methamphetamine
- 492 grams of Marijuana
- Hydrocodone pills
- 19 Phentermine pills
- 2 bottles of liquid codeine
- 3 long rifles
- 2 handguns along with ammunition for both
4 arrested on drug charges in Houma
The Terrebonne Sheriffs Office arrested:
44-year-old Shawn Edward Norman and 37-year-old Latoya Nicole Thompson of Huma, on charges of :
- Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS (Felony),
- Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17 years of age
- Possession of Phentermine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon
- Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone
- Failure to appear in court
Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.
Police also arrested 21-year-old Daveyon Terell Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Ronald Joseph Short Jr. of Houma on charges of:
- Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS
- Possession of Codeine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone
Their bonds are set at $250,000 each.