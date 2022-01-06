x
Four arrested after complaints of drug sales at Houma residence

Credit: TPSO

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office reported four people were arrested after complaints of illegal drug activity at a Houma residence.

According to deputies, for weeks the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division got several anonymous complaints about the "sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics" from a home in the 400 block of Naquin St. 

A warrant was obtained and TPSO narcotic agents searched the residence and vehicles on Jan. 4.

Officials said they found: 

  • 535 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 492 grams of Marijuana
  • Hydrocodone pills
  • 19 Phentermine pills
  •  2 bottles of liquid codeine
  • 3 long rifles
  • 2 handguns along with ammunition for both

4 arrested on drug charges in Houma

1 / 4
TPSO
Latoya Thompson

 The Terrebonne Sheriffs Office arrested:

44-year-old Shawn Edward Norman and 37-year-old Latoya Nicole Thompson of Huma, on charges of :

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS (Felony),
  • Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17 years of age
  • Possession of Phentermine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon
  • Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone
  • Failure to appear in court

Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Daveyon Terell Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Ronald Joseph Short Jr. of Houma on charges of: 

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS
  • Possession of Codeine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Violation of CDS in a Drug Free Zone

Their bonds are set at $250,000 each.

