HAMMOND, La. -- Four Hammond police officers were arrested last Friday and they each have been charged with malfeasance and public payroll fraud.

The officers -- Patrick Dean, Mark Hampton, Sermaine Smith and Cody Taylor -- are all on administrative leave. They have been taken off of duty and are not permitted to work extra duty details while on leave, Hammond city officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Hampton has been employed by the department since July 2003, Smith joined the department in February 2011. Dean and Taylor have been with the department since 2015.

The officers' status may change as events unfold and more information is obtained.

