Four in NOPD suspended after shooting that wounded officer

While a man accused of shooting a New Orleans police officer continues to wait for his day in court, the officer who was wounded has been suspended along with three other officers, including two commanders.

Officer Kevin Doucette, who was shot in the right arm, was suspended for three days for failing to wear his bullet-proof vest and wearing an improper uniform, while officer Sasha Winchester was given a two-day suspension for the same violations.

Doucette and Winchester were trying to serve an arrest warrant for domestic abuse on suspect Horace Toppins last April 21. Officers were tipped off that Toppins was holed up in an apartment on Bundy Road, but when they tried to serve the warrant, police say he opened fire through a closed door.

Two supervisors were suspended for failure to properly supervise the officers, despite the fact that they weren’t at the shooting scene. Capt. Michael Glasser, who was the Commander of the 7th District at the time, was suspended for two days, while Lt. Dan Anderson was suspended for three.

While Glasser’s suspension wasn’t severe, it may have been costly in other ways as he was removed as 7th District commander shortly after the shooting. Glasser was in the post for only four months before being transferred to head up the major narcotics squad.