(Photo left to right) Earl Hollins, Joshua Lewis, Leedarius Rogers, Devario Turner

Following a manhunt, four inmates have been captured after escaping from the Madison Parish Detention Center in Tallulah Wednesday. A total of seven inmates tried to escape, however three were immediately captured.

The four inmates that authorities were searching for were 24-year-old Earl Hollins , 26-year-old Joshua Lewis, 24-year-old Leedarius Rogers and 36-year-old Devario Turner.

According to the state’s department of corrections, the inmates escaped Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. by scaling the prison’s perimeter fences.

The last of the four inmates was captured at 9:15 p.m.

Hollins is in prison for a 10-year sentence for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and simple robbery. Lewis is in prison for a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. Rogers is in prison for a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, and Turner is in prison for a 30-year sentence for armed robbery.

© 2018 WWL