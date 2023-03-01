Four people wounded in Hoffman Triangle shooting, NOPD investigating

According to New Orleans police, four male victims were wounded in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot Tuesday evening in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, according to New Orleans police.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Rocheblave Street, near Washington Avenue.

According to New Orleans police, four male victims were wounded in the shooting. Two of them were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and two more were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not say how severe their wounds are.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWL-TV and check WWLTV.com for the latest updates.