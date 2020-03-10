3 shootings, 4 victims, 15 minutes: NOPD investigating violent night in New Orleans CBD

Police are investigating if these shootings are connected.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were wounded in three shooting in the CBD that took place in less than 15 minutes.

According to New Orleans Police all three shootings took place between 9:23 p.m. and 9:35 p.m.

The first shooting took place at the intersection of Camp and Canal Street, right on the edge of the French Quarter. The second took place at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Gravier Street. The third shooting took place in the 300 block of Magazine Street.

Four people were wounded across those three shootings. All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. NOPD did not say how severe their wounds are.

Police are investigating if these shootings are related.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.