Four separate shootings Friday night ends with one man dead: NOPD investigates

The conditions of the other four victims are not known at this time and the identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a night of shootings across the city Friday that left one man dead.

The most recent shooting happened in the West Lake Forest area. Police said just before 10:30 they were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The first shooting of the night happened in the St. Bernard area. Police said they were called just after 7:20 p.m. to the intersection of Paris Avenue at Senate Street for an aggravated battery.

Officers said the victim, an unidentified man, arrived at the local hospital by personal vehicle.

The second shooting happened just after 8:00 at the intersection of Lamarque and Belleville streets, where a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body, arrived at the hospital by car.

The third shooting happened in Central City near the corner of First Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

Police said two men suffering from gunshot wounds, were taken to the hospital by EMS after the incident that happened just before 9:30.

The conditions of the other four victims are not known at this time and the identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

All incidents are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.