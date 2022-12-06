Four shot in Mid City early Sunday morning

It is unclear how severe the injuries are for the four victims.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred early Sunday morning n the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue.

Police say they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 4 a.m. The victims suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, knee, elbow, and hand, respectively.

All four victims went to the hospital via their own means.

There is no information on a suspect, nor a motive at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867