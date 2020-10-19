x
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near St. Roch, NOPD investigating

Initial reports indicate four adults were shot and taken to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting between the St. Roch and St. Claude neighborhoods Monday, according to the NOPD. 

The quadruple shooting took place near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Prieur Street. Almonaster is considered the dividing line between the two neighborhoods, and Prieur is just north of where that street splits from Franklin Avenue. 

The shooting was first reported to new outlets around 5:30 p.m., but police did not immediately say when the actual shots were fired. 

Initial reports indicate four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. In a follow-up email, an NOPD spokesman confirmed that one of the victims died from their injuries.

No information was immediately given on the conditions of the other victims. 

It is also unclear what role, if any, the four victims had in the incident. 

