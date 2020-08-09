Four shot in Central City Monday night, NOPD says

When officers arrived, they found four people injured by gunfire, according to initial reports released by police.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot Monday night in Central City, according to the NOPD.

Few details about the quadruple shooting were immediately available.

Officers received the call around 8:30 p.m. about shots fired in the 1500 block of Freret Street, just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.



All four victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was available Monday night.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

